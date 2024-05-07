Left Menu

Celebrity Endorsement Liability: SC Emphasizes Responsibility in Product Promotion

Supreme Court emphasizes celebrity accountability in endorsing products. Advertisers must self-declare compliance with Cable Television Network Rules. The court directs concerned ministries to report misleading ads to the Central Consumer Protection Authority. Celebrities must take responsibility for endorsements to avoid promoting untrustworthy products. The court's order stems from a case involving misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

It is imperative for celebrities and public figures to act responsibly while endorsing a consumer product, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it clamped down on misleading advertisements.

The apex court directed that before an advertisement is permitted to be issued, a self-declaration be obtained from advertisers on the line of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994.

Rule 7 of the 1994 law stipulates an advertisement code that says advertisements carried should be designed to be conformity with the laws of the country.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah also directed the Union ministries concerned to apprise it of misleading advertisements and the action taken or proposed to be taken against them by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

''Endorsements by celebrities, influencers and public figures go a long way in promoting products and it is imperative for them to act with responsibility while endorsing any product in the course of advertisement and taking responsibility for the same,'' the bench observed.

The apex court was hearing the case related to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

It is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali and yoga guru Ramdev against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

The bench has been critical of misleading advertisements about Patanjali products that have now been prohibited being still available on various internet channels.

