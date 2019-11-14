China to extend anti-dumping probe into Australian barley by six months - commerce ministry
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will extend an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Australian barley by another six months.
The probe launched a year ago, will be completed by May 19, 2020, said the Ministry of Commerce in a statement on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
