Hong Kong shares fall to near 5-week closing low as protests continue

Hong Kong shares fell to their lowest close in more than a month on Thursday as parts of the city remained paralyzed by a fourth consecutive weekday of protests, and as a drop-in index heavyweight, Tencent dragged on the broader index. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 247.77 points, or 0.93%, at 26,323.69, its lowest close since Oct. 11. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.87% to 10,427.38. ** Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence. ** The Hang Seng was weighed down by losses in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd, which dropped 2.32% after the gaming and social media company posted a surprise 13% drop in quarterly profit. A sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the IT sector fell 1.68%. ** The falls come despite Alibaba Group launching the share sale for its Hong Kong listing on Wednesday, in what is seen as a boost for the city. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.2%, the financial sector ended 0.83% lower and the property sector dipped 1.03%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which gained 3.71%, while the biggest loser was Tencent Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.32%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.16% at 2,909.87, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.15%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.27%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.76%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0197 per U.S. dollar at 08:17 GMT, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.023. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Fosun International Ltd, up 1.52%, followed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, gaining 1.44%, and Hengan International Group Company Ltd, up by 0.4%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, which was down 2.82%, Tencent Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.32%, and CITIC Ltd, down by 2.3%.

