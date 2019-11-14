C K Ranganathan sets up multi-speciality veterinary hospital Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI): Noted industrialist and the Chairman and Managing Director of fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare Ltd C K Ranganathan on Thursday announced launch of a new veterinary hospital - SANCHU set up at an investment of Rs three crore here. The hi-tech multi-specialty veterinary hospital at Adyar in the city would expand its presence across the country, he said.

"It is my vision, my passion, my love and my commitment towards pets, feathered friends and animals which have always been very close companions to me right from my childhood days," Ranganathan said here. The launch of SANCHU Animal Hospital also marks the beginning of new venture for Ranganathan after the major FMCG brand CavinKare.

"...it took several years for me to conceptualise the best-in-class model with the right team backed by strong research and development, which I believe play a critical role in any sustainable quality," he said. On the expansion plan, he said, "Our vision is to make SANCHU Animal Hospital a high tech multi-specialty global chain of hospitals." "Our plan is to grow a nationwide network of 100 SANCHU Animal Hospitals by 2024 to deliver exceptional care and preserve the integrity of the profession. The model for this expansion plan is getting developed and will be unveiled in the near future," he said.

Ranganathan and senior company officials on the occasion also launched the website www.sanchuanimalhospital.com and also the mobile number +919445160101 for pet owners. SANCHU Animal Hospital would offer specialty services in dermatology, dentistry, cardiology, neurology, surgery, orthopedics and in various disciplines.

The hospital would also offer pet spa and saloon, pet cab service, boarding, pet supermarket among others..

