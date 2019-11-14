International Development News
Development News Edition

35 AUHF members agree on Cape Town Declaration on Housing Finance

The most critical issue facing housing markets worldwide, whether in established or emerging markets, is housing affordability. 

35 AUHF members agree on Cape Town Declaration on Housing Finance
Higher government debt and lower revenue, as a result of economic downturns being experienced in most African countries, have limited the budgetary room of policymakers.  Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Following the successful completion of their 35th Annual Conference, the members of the African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF.co.za) together agreed on a Cape Town Declaration on Housing Finance, at their Annual General Meeting on 6 November 2019. The 35 active AUHF members expressed their commitment to realizing housing affordability across the African continent, noting the challenges, identifying the opportunity and explicitly highlighting actions for attention by the government, the DFI sector, the private sector, and themselves.

The most critical issue facing housing markets worldwide, whether in established or emerging markets, is housing affordability. Housing affordability challenges are especially acute in African countries, exacerbated by unfavorable macro-economic conditions, challenging labor market dynamics, municipal capacity constraints, as well as the pressures of urbanization and climate change. Government capacity to address the challenge on its own is limited.

Higher government debt and lower revenue, as a result of economic downturns being experienced in most African countries, have limited the budgetary room of policymakers. At the same time, governments have an enabling and catalytic role to play in supporting the development of an enabling macro-economic framework and the growth and appropriate targeting of housing finance markets, while also developing policies conducive to affordable housing development. Nevertheless, there is significant activity and innovation among a growing sector of housing practitioners increasingly interested in addressing the housing affordability challenge. Their efforts are evident in initiatives underway in all links of the housing delivery value chain. Together, they are building a track record that can be scaled.

The Declaration urges African governments to pursue five key recommendations:

To set and pursue explicit targets for reducing the time and cost of key statutory and administrative processes on which housing delivery depends, such as development and zoning approvals, occupation inspections, land titling, infrastructure connections, and services clearances.

To strengthen property and collateral registration, maintenance and foreclosure mechanisms, improving transaction timeframes, and to ensure the transparency of the collateral registry through free access to record-level data. We recommend the automation of deeds registries.

To pursue macro-economic policy and financial regulation and taxation conducive to long term, local housing investment, focusing explicitly on interest rates and inflation targets, as well as other measures that lower maturity premiums and credit risk premiums, and leverage the utilization of collateral value. These measures, as well as explicit attention to local long-term capital (pension funds, institutional investors), will further stimulate investment and the availability of affordable housing finance.

To support the affordable housing delivery process through enabling or otherwise incentivizing the supply of well-located land and bulk infrastructure.

To support the Data Agenda for Africa, agreeing on mortgage lending and other housing-related reporting standards to enable cross-country comparability, supporting the development of an effective and comprehensive credit reference system that efficiently covers all financially active consumers and stimulates market transparency, and explicitly supporting principles of data transparency and regular reporting.

It further urges international development finance institutions and other development agencies to invest in testing and establishing new blended financing models focused on the particularities of affordable housing, as well as early-stage, venture capital investments that support innovation. The Declaration gives explicit emphasis to the need for an affordable green standard that addresses local climate-related and urbanization pressures in relation to affordable housing. Noting the breadth and diversity of housing sectors across the continent the Declaration also highlights the need for a diversity of housing financing mechanisms. Lastly, the Declaration urges the DFI sector to invest in the development of the information infrastructure necessary for investment affordable housing.

The Declaration commits the AUHF to carry on with its mandate, in terms of lobbying and advocacy, information dissemination, capacity building and training, member profiling, and supporting networking and deal-making. The individual signatories commit themselves to respond to the breadth and diversity of demand, giving special attention to lower-income earners, and prioritizing affordability. To address this, signatories note that they need to think more carefully about risk and how they price for it. They are committed to uphold ethical business practices and to support the development of strategic partnerships. Reiterating the commitment to the Data Agenda for Africa, they agreed to track their commitments with clearly defined Key Performance Indicators, looking forward to reporting on them at their next meeting, scheduled for late 2020 in Kigali, Rwanda.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dia Mirza Felicitates Winners at Blindwink - India Icon Awards - 2019

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaIndia Icon Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink. The most sought after awards were organized on 10th November, 2019Sunday in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink.The list of award...

UPDATE 1-EU seeks to work around no British commissioner in new executive

Busy with a Brexit-focused election campaign, Britain will not nominate a representative for the new European Union executive until after its Dec. 12 vote, leaving the bloc seeking to hedge against any legal challenges arising from going wi...

Ghaziabad: SSP asks to send bills after food vendors accuse cops of not paying for meals, sweets

A letter written by the president of Association of Food Operators, Ghaziabad, Anuj Gupta has gone viral on social media in which he has alleged harassment of his colleagues at the hands of police personnel stationed across the district. He...

K'taka bypolls: BJP announces first list includes 13 rebel MLAs as candidates

BJP on Thursday released a first list of candidates for the upcoming December 5 Karnataka by-polls figuring the names of 13 MLAs from the Congress-JDS camp who were disqualified earlier this year. The names were declared a day after the Sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019