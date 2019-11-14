International Development News
Development News Edition

Union Bank posts net loss of Rs 1,194 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:29 IST
Union Bank posts net loss of Rs 1,194 crore

State-owned Union Bank of India on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,194 crore for July-September due to higher provisioning. The bank had a net profit of Rs 139 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19.

Total income for the September quarter rose to Rs 10,556.57 crore from Rs 9,438.26 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Its provisioning for bad loans jumped to Rs 3,328.30 crore for the quarter from Rs 1,710 crore parked aside for the same a year ago. Overall provisioning was of Rs 3,858.75 crore as against Rs 1,715.55 crore.

The asset quality of the bank continued to remain in the bad territory as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 15.24 per cent of the gross loans at the end of September 2019, as compared to 15.74 per cent a year ago. However, net NPAs were down at 6.98 per cent, against 8.42 per cent.

Shares of Union Bank closed at Rs 52.30 apiece, down 0.76 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. proposal to drop Russian defences not right -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that a U.S. proposal for Ankara to get rid of the Russian S-400 missile defenses it purchased is not right and an infringement of sovereign rights, according to broadcaster NTV. U.S. President Donald Tr...

Mushtaq: Ranjane shines as Mumbai stun Bengal by three wickets

All-rounder Shubham Ranjane shone with both the bat and ball, as his unbeaten 30 helped Mumbai defeat Bengal by three wickets in a last ball thriller of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here on Thursday. Chasing a modest 154-run target, Mum...

Kochi Maker Village only successful harware startup by Centre:

Hailing the Maker Village, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre on Thursday saidthe hardware incubator was a role model fit for application in a wide range of fields including high-tech and deep-tech to agriculture, healthcare, environment, automat...

SC verdict on Rafale: Cong latches on to judge's observation to demand full investigation into deal

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the observation of Supreme Court judge K M Joseph in the Rafale case has paved the way for a comprehensive criminal investigation into the alleged scam with Rahul Gandhi saying it has left open a huge d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019