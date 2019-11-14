International Development News
Development News Edition

Hiving off PLI from India Post under consideration: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:39 IST
Hiving off PLI from India Post under consideration: Official

The postal department is actively considering the option of hiving off the postal life insurance (PLI) business into a separate entity, an official said on Saturday. Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) of West Bengal circle Gautam Bhattacharya said PLI was earlier restricted to government and semi-government officials, but it is now open to listed corporate bodies and professionals.

"The postal department is seriously studying the option of hiving off the PLI business as a separate arm," Bhattacharya said at an MCCI interaction here. He said although the market share of PLI is small at three per cent, it offers a higher bonus in comparison to other life insurance companies and the premium charged is lower.

"This is because the commission paid for selling the policies are lower and the cost of operation is less," Bhattacharya said. He said that at present, 60 per cent of the revenue accrued by the postal department comes from post office savings schemes.

With time, the volume of personal mails have come down, the official said. "Our thrust is on increasing earnings from parcel mails," Bhattacharya said. For this purpose, parcel hubs are being created in the state.

He said that post offices are now also being utilised for making Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) paymemts by the government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

'Desert to Power' program’s future plan revealed at Africa Investment Forum 2019

The African Development Banks President, Akinwumi Adesina had set down a new agenda for the bank group in September 2015. He outlined the five development priorities for the institution which were called in short High 5s. The High 5s are L...

Bolsonaro says wants no role for Brazil in U.S.-China trade war

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he would not be drawn into the protracted U.S.-China trade dispute, and that Brazil was free to trade with whatever country it chooses. Speaking in Brasilia where leaders of the BRICS group o...

Rafale case: SC verdict will not stand in CBI's way from taking action, says Justice Joseph

The Supreme Court verdict dismissing the pleas seeking probe into alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal would not stand in the way of the CBI from taking action on the complaint for lodging of an FIR, Justice K M Joseph said...

Walmart Q3 earnings surge to USD 3.3 bn, beating expectations

Washington, Nov 14 AFP Retail giant Walmart saw profits surge in the latest quarter on an explosion in online sales and a boost from Indian retailer Flipkart, according to results released Thursday. The sales environment in the US continues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019