India International Trade Fair opens with ease of doing business theme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:39 IST
The fourteen-day India International Trade Fair opened here on Thursday albeit with lesser availability of space this year owing to Pragati Maidan's ongoing make-over. Union Transport and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the fair and suggested that the ITPO (India Trade Promotion Organisation) should explore the public-private-partnership model to build 30 to 40 mega exhibition-cum-convention centers across the country.

"By supporting the government as a facilitator we can make at least 30 to 40 centers like Pragati Maidan in the country. This country needs and the government's capacity is limited, budgetary constraints are there but this activity by supporting some government equity, we can make it economically viable," Gadkari said adding that this type of activity is going to create more employment opportunities. Besides, Gadkari highlighted that the World Bank, ADB, and KfW are ready to provide a credit line for MSMEs at a low-interest cost and, he wants to provide this credit line to the poor and economically backward entrepreneurs in backward areas.

Organizers of the fair ITPO expressed confidence that the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan into a state-of-the-art integrated exhibition cum convention center (IECC) shall be completed before the end of next year. The ITPO is the nodal agency under the administrative control of the Commerce Ministry entrusted with the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan.

In his address, ITPO CMD L C Goyal gave an assurance that the IITF 2020 would be five times bigger than the scale on which the fair is being held this year. "I am quite confident that before the end of next year would deliver this project (IECC)," Goyal said.

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, the UK, and Vietnam will participate in the 14-days fair. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair (November 14-27, 2019) is 'Ease of Doing Business' inspired by the unique achievement of India for rising to the 63rd rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index from 142nd rank in the year 2014.

This year the status of 'Partner Country' has been accorded to 'the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan' and 'the Republic of Korea' will be the 'Focus Country'. Bihar and Jharkhand will be the focus states in this edition of the fair. Entry tickets for business days per person will be available for Rs 500 and a season tickets for Rs 1,800.

For all visitors during public days (November 19-27, 2019), ticket charges will be Rs 60 (adult) and Rs 40 (child) on working days and on Saturday or Sunday or Public Holiday the tickets will be Rs 120 (adult) and Rs 60 (child).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

