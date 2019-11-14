5 new CoEs to be set up by Feb next year: STPI

Five new centres of excellence (CoEs) focussing on new-age technology areas will be set up by February next year by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), its director-general Omkar Rai said on Thursday. "We are going to open 28 CoEs, wherein we already have four operational...and five more will be operational by February," he said on the sidelines of TiE Global Summit 4.

He added that STPI is among the most successful incubators in the country and, has already worked with over 30 startups. The intent is to work with 1,500-2,000 startups over the next few years, he said.

"We have decided that these CoEs will be managed by people who are leaders of industry and they will take all the decisions, they will bring in the pool of mentors, investors, tech know how, they will create progranmes so that it meets the requirement of the today's entrepreneurs," he noted. These CoEs will focus on promoting next-gen technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics, virtual reality and augmented reality. These includes one in Delhi University (Electropreneur Park) and IIT Bhubaneswar (headed by Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi).

