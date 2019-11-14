SPIC records July-Sept 2019 qtr net at Rs 12.70 cr

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) on Thursday recorded a 9.86 per cent rise in its profits after tax for the second quarter ending September 30, 2019 at Rs 12.70 crore. The city-based agri-nutrient and fertilizer company had recorded profit after tax at Rs 11.56 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

The profit after tax for the quarter under review also includes "other comprehensive income", SPIC said in a release. Total revenue for the July-September quarter slipped to Rs 627.63 crore from Rs 872.31 crore registered same period year ago.

"The company's performance is reflective of the sluggish macro-economic scenario. I am confident that our performance will pick up pace during ensuing quarters," SPIC Chairman, Ashwin Muthiah said. "Our management is taking concerted efforts in this direction. We are actively pursuing opportunities arising from the government's continued push to agriculture sector," he said.

The Earnings Before Interest Taxes and Amortization for the July-September quarter was at Rs 32.66 crore as against Rs 24.50 crore registered corresponding quarter last fiscal. PTI VIJ ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)