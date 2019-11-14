KPMG in India, NIIT launch 'KPMG NIIT Finance Academy'

KPMG in India and NIIT Ltd on Thursday said they have entered into an exclusive partnership to launch 'KPMG NIIT Finance Academy' in India for building skills and talent for finance professionals. Designed as a centre for future skills in finance, the academy will offer futuristic programs in finance to fresh graduates and experienced finance professionals to address the changing talent requirements that evolving business models, regulatory changes and new-age technologies, a statement said.

"The finance workforce of the future will need well rounded finance technical skills combined with data utilisation and technology skills and broader behavioural skills. We believe that this finance academy will help address a critical component on talent and skills," Sai Venkateshwaran, Partner and Head of CFO Advisory at KPMG in India and Global Lead for Smart Digital Finance said. * * * *

* CII, GlobalGyan launch Smart Manager Certificate Programme for job readiness CII on Thursday launched Smart Manager Certificate Programme in partnership with GlobalGyan to make students ready for professional careers with practical competencies that employers seek.

This programme will provide those skills to students that are typically gained through work experience or internships, a statement said. The certificate programme will be open to students of all colleges affiliated with AICTE, it added.

The mode of delivery would be a blend of self-paced digital learning through Android, iOS and web apps, as well as live interactive sessions over a duration of four months, it said. * * * *

* Tobacco Board awarded Golden Leaf Award The Commerce Ministry on Thursday said Tobacco Board has been awarded the Golden Leaf Award for its efforts to initiate various sustainability initiatives in flue-cured virginia (FCV) tobacco cultivation in the country.

The awards under this category are given to a company or institution that introduced a public service programme or educational campaign of creativity, effectiveness to date and best use of resources. The board got this award for its best outstanding public service in sustainability to the industry for its initiatives on natural farming in tobacco cultivation for production of organic tobaccos, improving the soil health through green manuring.

India is the world's fourth largest producer of FCV tobacco. About 88,000 FCV tobacco farmers and their families in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are dependent on this crop for their livelihood.

