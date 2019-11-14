International Development News
Development News Edition

Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism 'tribalism' in spat with billionaires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:42 IST
Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism 'tribalism' in spat with billionaires
Image Credit: Twitter(@ewarren)

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, said on Thursday he was "surprised" to be featured in an advertisement released by Elizabeth Warren, writing that "maybe tribalism is just in her DNA" amid a back-and-forth between the presidential contender and prominent billionaires.

Warren, a Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts, aired a television ad on Thursday about her proposed 2% tax on wealth beyond $50 million. In it, Blankfein is shown with a caption saying he "earned $70 million during the financial crisis."

The ad also shows a clip of Leon Cooperman, the chairman, and chief executive of investment advisory firm Omega Advisors, saying the "vilification of billionaires" is "bull," along with the fact he was charged with insider trading. Venture capitalist and Republican donor Peter Thiel say he is "most scared by Elizabeth Warren." "Surprised to be featured in Sen Warren's campaign ad, given the many severe critics she has out there. Not my candidate, but we align on many issues. Vilification of people as a member of a group may be good for her campaign, not the country. Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA," Blankfein, now a senior chairman at Goldman, wrote in response on Twitter.

President Donald Trump has criticized Warren for saying she was of Native American heritage, dubbing her "Pochahontas" ahead of her presidential bid and calling for her to take a DNA test. Warren did, and it showed Native American ancestry dating back multiple generations. She has apologized to Native American leaders. Blankfein, 64, led the powerful U.S. investment bank from 2006 to the fall of 2018 and is largely credited with helping keep the company afloat during the financial crisis with an early decision to rein in exposure to risky mortgage-backed securities.

However, the bank was highly criticized for its role in the crisis and for paying out billions of dollars in bonuses to top staffers during the years following 2008. Born in the South Bronx and raised in a predominantly Jewish housing project in Brooklyn's East New York neighborhood, Blankfein's rags-to-riches story is well known in the world of finance. His father worked, at one point in Blankfein's childhood, worked the graveyard shift sorting mail for the post office. Blankfein himself worked his way through Harvard University and Harvard Law School, helped by financial aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

French court to review dismissal of rape case against minister

An appeal court must look again at whether a judges decision to dismiss an investigation into rape allegations against Frances budget minister was valid, a court ruled on Thursday. The investigation into the allegations against Gerald Darma...

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

The European Cockpit Association ECA pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a safety hazard caused by Ryanairs approach to flight crews sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Europes largest bud...

Coalition fighting Islamic State had 'difference of opinion' on repatriation of detainees

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a difference of opinion at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.There was some di...

UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth Warren for engaging in the vilification of billionaires on Thursday and said that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA, after he appeared in the presidential candid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019