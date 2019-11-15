International Development News
Development News Edition

IMS-Design and innovation academy witnesses its annual convocation

IMS-Design and Innovation Academy (DIA), held its annual convocation of 2014 batch at Noida Campus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:47 IST
IMS-Design and innovation academy witnesses its annual convocation
IMS-Design and Innovation Academy. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): IMS-Design and Innovation Academy (DIA), held its annual convocation of 2014 batch at Noida Campus. Dr (Prof) Darlie O Koshy, former Director of NID and DG and CEO of Apparel Training Design Centre graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Dr (Prof) Koshy is a distinguished design educator with various awards and honours to his credit. President of IMS-DIA, Mr Rajeev Kumar Gupta and Dean Academics, IMS-DIA, Prof Kripal Mathur, Faculty Members and students were also present.

The 4-year IMS-Design and Innovation Academy diplomas were conferred to the graduating batch of 2014 across all the four departments namely, Fashion Design, Interior Design, and Jewellery Design and Communication Design. Congratulating the students on their success Dr. Darlie O. Koshy stressed on 7 salient points of success.

"Learning anywhere, anytime, Changing skills sets with a new mindset, Exponential technologies & productivity, VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity) World, Creativity ethics and value, Mobility distance and Challenges are the key points we need to keep in mind for sustainability and success in the industry. We must be prepared for challenges and responsibilities in every way for success and need to be multi-taskers with good skills. If we do not get challenges in life then we will not be able to remain active," he said Addressing the students, Dean Prof Kripal Mathur delivered the welcome address giving an overview of the IMS-Design and Innovation Academy and later conferred the oath to the graduating batch.

The campus was a scene of festivities and emotional moments with group photos, selfies, and celebrations. Family members of the graduating students exchanged stories of the success of their wards amongst each other and immensely enjoyed the ceremony. This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Workshop convened on participation of women in electoral process in Great Lakes

The African Union AU Department of Political Affairs DPA, in partnership with the Office of the United Nations UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region ICGLR, and the Southern Afr...

Woman gang raped in Noida park

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men in a park here where she had reached to meet a friend in the hope of finding a job but was molested by him also, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Sector 63 on Wednesday ni...

BRIEF-Talktalk CEO Says Were Close To Announcing FibreNation Deal Before Labour Policy Announced

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC CEO SAYS WE WERE REALLY CLOSE TO DEAL TO SELL FIBRENATION BEFORE LABOUR ANNOUNCEMENT CAUSED PEOPLE IN INDUSTRY TO PAUSE CEO SAYS WERE DIGESTING LABOURS POLICY Further company coverage Reporting By Alistair Smout...

SC paves way for ArcelorMittal to take over Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore

The Supreme Court on Friday paved the way for ArcelorMittal takeover of debt-ridden Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore and set aside the July 4 NCLAT order giving equal status to financial creditors and operational creditors. A bench headed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019