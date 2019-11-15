International Development News
Development News Edition

No reference from DoT on floor price issue: Trai chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:39 IST
No reference from DoT on floor price issue: Trai chief

The telecom department has not approached the regulator for any views on floor price for tariffs, Trai Chairman R S Sharma said on Friday. "We have not received anything," Sharma said when asked if the DoT has approached Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for its views on floor price or minimum tariff fixation for mobile services.

Last month, the government had constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector. At that time, official sources had said that in parallel, sector regulator Trai is expected to examine prescribing minimum charge for voice and data services, which will ensure long-term viability and robust financial health of the sector.

On Thursday, India's two leading telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel reported a whopping combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore for the second quarter ending September 2019, mainly on account of statutory dues arising from recent Supreme Court order on AGR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

KPL betting scam: Look out circular issued against Bellary Tuskers' owner

The Central Crime Branch CCB on Friday said that a Look out circular LoC has been issued against the owner of Bellary Tuskers team Arvind Venkatesh Reddy for his alleged role in Karnataka Premier League KPL match-fixing scam. The crime bran...

UAE Education Ministry taking part in 2019 Morocco Educational Fairs

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education MoE MOE.gov.ae is taking part in the 2019 fall edition of the Morocco Educational Fairs, between November 16 and 18, 2019 in Casablanca and Tangier. During the exhibition, the ministry will be ...

HC says wrong message will be sent to society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case.

HC says wrong message will be sent to society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case....

Javadekar calls for joint cooperation of agencies to combat air pollution

As Delhi is gasping for breath due to air pollution, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that the joint cooperation of all agencies is needed to fix the issue. We are very serious about the issue of pollution. For th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019