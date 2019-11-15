OPPO Ranks No.1 in the Customer After-sales Service: Counterpoint Research

In line with its efforts to constantly provide comprehensive customer experience across verticals, OPPO has been rated as the No. 1 smartphone brand in after-sales services. According to a study conducted by Counterpoint Research, OPPO is the quickest in after-sales service delivery with 51% of the issues fixed within an hour.

The research, which was conducted across top six metro cities, measures the overall satisfaction based on factors such as wait times, time taken for servicing, provision of standby device during the service, cost effectiveness of the repair, service advisor, service facility and overall customer support. The report showed that the wait time for OPPO's service centre visitors was the least, as around 41% of the visitors waited for less than 15 minutes, as against the general 30 minutes. The customers also found OPPO's service centres easily accessible.

OPPO has revolutionized the after-sales experience for their customers with its consumer-first-approach. The 507 OPPO Exclusive service centres are spread across 486 Indian cities, including remote places in the country. Moreover, OPPO has also become the first smartphone brand in India to introduce an AI-powered Chatbot OLLIE, which is available exclusively on WhatsApp and is available 24x7 for consumers.

Recently, OPPO announced an attractive price reduction of ₹2,000 on its latest offerings, OPPO Reno2 Z and OPPO Reno2 F. The Reno2 Z and Reno2 F, which were originally priced at ₹29,990 and ₹25,990, will now be available for ₹27,990 and ₹23,990 across offline stores and online platforms.

There is also a special month-long offer applicable at OPPO Service Centers from 9th November to 9th December 2019 under which customers can get free screen guard and back cover on the purchase of Reno2 Z and Reno2 F.

