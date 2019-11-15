International Development News
Jack Ma visits Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, meets young entrepreneur in Togo

The founder of China's e-commerce giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has taken a pledge to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa.

Jack Ma met the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in the capital city, Abuja. He said that his team would provide support to the local entrepreneurs and promote the efficiency that the digital economy provides in Africa. "We want to make entrepreneurs the heroes of the African continent," the Chinese business magnate said at the meeting in the presence of other senior Nigerian officials.

Jack Ma is in Nigeria to attend the Nigeria Digital Economy Summit in Nigeria's capital, Abuja. Yemi Osinbajo is having the charge as the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is still away in London. The 55-year-old top entrepreneur is a special guest speaker at the event Nigeria Digital Economy Summit that has the theme "Leveraging Digital Economy for Trade & Investment".

The summit, which is slated to take place between November 14 and 15, will feature discussion around the digital economy, innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of a youthful populace.

"In the next few days, we are going to have an African e-Entrepreneur priz. All the African countries can apply for our awards," Jack Ma said

Jack Ma also met the young Togolese and African leaders and entrepreneurs including the current President of Togo. The Chinese business giant is expected to visit Ghana and Togo in order to promote his digital economy initiative.

