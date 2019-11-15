Govt asks airlines to have Swachh Bharat-themed cover page for in-flight magazines

The Central government has "requested" all domestic airlines and airports across the country to have a Swachh Bharat themed cover page for the next issue of their in-flight and in-house magazines respectively, according to an official communication. The government has shared the December issue of Air India's in-flight magazine, modelled on Swachh Bharat mission, with other airliners for reference.

The cleanliness campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, 2014. "Reference is invited to the meeting on November 14, 2019 at ministry of civil aviation (MOCA) wherein all the airlines and airports were suggested to use the Swachh Bharat theme as cover page of the next issue of in-house magazine of airports and in-flight magazine of airlines," the MOCA said.

According to the communication, a copy of which was accessed by PTI, a director working in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation would help the airlines and airports to gain access to pictures and information for "creation of the cover page and the articles regarding Swachhta theme". "Further, please find attached the cover page designed by Air India Limited for their in-flight magazine for the month of December 2019. This may please be treated as reference," the communication added.

As per the communication, the MOCA "requested" the airlines and the airports to "take immediate and necessary steps to take this activity forward". "Please inform MOCA regarding the action taken in this regard," the ministry said further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)