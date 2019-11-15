VC4A launches online course on ‘Mentor-Driven Capital’

International Development News
Many startup ecosystem studies across Africa have shown that there are limited local (angel) funding sources as well as a lack of well-developed mentorship networks in most African cities.

Mentor-Driven Capital has a critical role to play in supporting the continent’s entrepreneurs. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

10 free training modules boost the ability of participants to become high-powered mentors and savvy business angels; Mentor-Driven Capital has a critical role to play in supporting Africa's entrepreneurs.

Over the past two years, VC4A (VC4A.com) has successfully implemented Mentor-Driven Capital programs in Nairobi, Lagos, Abuja, Cairo, and Hargeisa bringing together aspiring business angels and connecting them with promising startups. Based on learnings presented and gathered, as well as video interviews were done with experienced mentors and mentees, VC4A has now launched an online course on 'Mentor-Driven Capital'.

Any startup requires cash to operate, but it is the application of capital in smart ways that secures greater impacts and returns on investments. Mentor-Driven Capital has a critical role to play in supporting the continent's entrepreneurs. It is also where a good local business angel can make the difference between venture failure, survival and success.

First dedicated online training program designed for Africa's business angels

According to VC4A CEO, Ben White: "Since VC4A's offline programs can only reach a limited number of participants, we've decided to create an online course that captures much of the content of the recent mentor-focused work. Anyone who is interested can now take advantage of the first dedicated training program designed for African business professionals keen to guide Africa's up-and-coming entrepreneurs to success."

The goal of this course is to boost the ability of participants to become high-powered mentors that support entrepreneurs while also learning to think and act like savvy business angels. Participants receive expert guidance, training, and hands-on support. The things aspiring mentors need to bring to the table are their valuable time, knowledge and networks.

Course structure

The course is divided into ten modules. Each module is introduced by a presenter and accompanied by short clips where experts share their opinions about the same topic. The modules are:

– Introduction to Mentor-Driven Capital

– Becoming a business mentor

– Structuring the mentor relationship

– Investing your time

– Investing your network

– The angel investor mindset

– Developing an investment strategy

– Investing your money

– Common startup challenges

– Tips for success

(With Inputs from APO)

