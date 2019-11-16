International Development News
Konecranes Launches its Multi-award-Winning Agilon Material Handling Solution in India

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Konecranes has launched its multi-award-winning Agilon materials handling system at the India Warehousing and Logistics Show 2019 in Pune, India today the exhibition will be continued untill November 17th, Meaning Indian companies can now enhance operations and boost their business with the industry’s leading automated warehouse transactions solution.

Konecranes has gained a leading position in material handling industry with innovative IoT solutions. Applying the same knowledge Konecranes has developed Konecranes Agilon to automate material flow and at the same time make information transparent and visible.

Konecranes wants to provide its customers in India a possibility to benefit from the unique combination of information management and automation with Konecranes Agilon.

Automation market in India is growing and Konecranes sees demand for intelligent material automation growing. Space saving is important but today Indian customers are asking for solutions that integrate their warehousing solution to other processes and information management.

Konecranes Agilon® has been improving everyday operations in about 100 locations in Finland, the UK and other selected countries for some years now. Agilon monitors the availability of tools, parts and components in real time at workshops, production plants and maintenance warehouses, optimizing in-house logistics and increasing transaction capacity, transparency and storage area. The newest application has been to use Agilon at retail stores both indoors and outdoors as pick & go stations to replace parcel lockers.

“Agilon has made a breakthrough both in the industrial and retail markets, with our customers enjoying the benefits of advanced information management such as exact inventory balances. Now it is time to offer these benefits to Indian companies, too,” says Tapani Tilus, Vice President, Konecranes Agilon business.

The patented and modular system can be used for storing and managing thousands of different components. Agilon can handle materials of all shapes and sizes up to 600mm x 400mm x 450mm that weigh up to 25kg. Every transaction is entirely traceable as every item entered into or removed from the system is user-, time-, and date-stamped. All transaction information is available through a web service that comes with the possibility to share availability information within the supply chain and create automated replenishment processes between systems.

Agilon has received several international awards and distinctions, such as the Red Dot Design award.

Image 1: L to R: Suhas Baxi (MD, Konecranes South Asia), Tapani Tilus (VP, Agilon Business), Timo Husso (Head of Consulting Services, Agilon); Suraj Deshpande (General Manager, Agilon Business, India)

Image 2: Machine Konecranes Agilon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

