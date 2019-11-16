International Development News
Connect2India joins hands with Tata Chemicals arm for taking Swach purifier to global markets

Startup firm Connect2India on Saturday said it has partnered with Ncourage Social Enterprise Foundation, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, to export and market Tata Swach water purifier globally. Connect2India founder and CEO Pawan Gupta said the company will focus upon expanding the global market distribution and export of water purifiers.

“It is a great opportunity for us to partner with Ncourage Social Enterprise Foundation to export and market Tata Swach globally," he said in a statement. He said that on the basis Connect2India’s data-driven market research and trade counterparts available on its integrated platform, "we plan to reach out to our existing worldwide trade counterparts as well as identify potential newer markets for setting up trade channels for this water purifier product".

According to Connect2India’s trade insights, the export of water purifiers from India was USD 138 million and the worldwide export of water purifier was USD 8.6 billion in the last year. With a focus on sanitation and safe water access for all across the world, the market for water purifiers is expected to grow exponentially, he said.

Connect2India (https://connect2India.com) is an end-to-end online marketplace for global trade that enables SMEs to effectively arrange and execute export/import orders from worldwide companies.

