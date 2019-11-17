International Development News
Development News Edition

Initial draft industrial policy targets USD 1 tn gross value addition in manufacturing by 2025

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 10:56 IST
Initial draft industrial policy targets USD 1 tn gross value addition in manufacturing by 2025
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has prepared an initial draft industrial policy that targets to raise value addition in the manufacturing sector to USD 1 trillion by 2025, an official said. The policy envisions to create globally competitive business enterprises which can generate gainful employment and sustainable livelihoods.

It entails creating an industry that is equipped with innovation, technology; financially viable and environment-friendly; and whose benefits are shared by all sections of the society, the official added. The initial draft policy is being circulated to seek views of different ministries and departments.

The policy would work in tandem with the Skill India Mission to improve the employability of the future workforce, and with the foreign trade policy to enhance India's share in global merchandise exports. It would also enable the harmonious implementation of macro-fiscal and monetary policies and ensure that the incentive regime for the industry is competitive.

Further, it will work to revive investments into industry and manufacturing with a balanced focus on both the quantity and quality of investments. The draft has also proposed a detailed implementation mechanism of the policy under which it has suggested setting up of a national industrial competitiveness council and a steering committee.

The new industrial policy was prepared and sent to the cabinet by the department last year but some new suggestions were made and now it is being reworked by the DPIIT. This will be the third industrial policy after the ones released in 1956 and 1991. It will replace the industrial policy of 1991 which was prepared in the backdrop of the balance of payments crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster N.Korea peace effort

The United States and South Korea announced on Sunday they will postpone military drills scheduled for later this month in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea.I dont see this as a concession. I see this as a good fait...

Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for "sabotage" in Iran gasoline price protests

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed gasoline price increases that have sparked protests across the country, blaming opponents of the Islamic Republic and foreign enemies for sabotage, state television reported.Som...

UPDATE 1-U.S., South Korea postpone military drills in bid to bolster N.Korea peace effort

The United States and South Korea announced on Sunday they will postpone upcoming military drills in an effort to bolster a stalled peace push with North Korea, even as Washington denied the move amounted to another concession to Pyongyang....

Shivaji Maharaj belongs to all, says Sena in swipe at BJP

The Shiv Sena on Sunday took a swipe at one-time ally BJP and said Chhatrapati Shivaji was not confined to any caste or party but belongs to all 11 crore people of Maharashtra. The BJP had mounted a campaign seen by political observers as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019