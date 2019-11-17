International Development News
Mystifly Announces Launch of 'OnePoint C2' - Industry's First API Tailored to Elevate Air Travel Retailing Experience

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 18:30 IST
In yet another move to simplify the post ticketing experience, Mystifly unveils – 'OnePoint C2'. Geared towards enhancing the customer experience for travel intermediaries, C2 enables guaranteed single click cancellations and automated ticket change. Combined with Mystifly's OnePoint API, C2 empowers OTA's, horizontal/vertical Ecommerce providers & others to sell Air Travel in a seamless manner.

Features that make C2 a unique proposition for OTAs:

  • Instant guaranteed penalty costs for air ticket refunds/changes
  • Over 200 airlines covered
  • Debit Memo free one-click air ticket refund/ticket change API

Powered by NPL/ML and modelled with 6 years of change/cancellation data, C2 houses the potential to reinvent the approach to post-conversion requests. "This decade will see a revolution in airline retailing. Mystifly as a brand and partner in the Airline Industry is dedicated to augmenting every stage of the ticket buying process. With our latest offering – C2, we melded our experience in the global airfare marketplace, deep domain expertise, petabytes of data & machine learning, to create a product that instantly and accurately updates penalty costs for rescheduling/cancellation requests. This simple yet effective process does away with the mundane and paves the way for more efficient retailing," says Rajeev Kumar, Founder and CEO of Mystifly.

With a culture that fosters innovation and a commitment to excellence, Mystifly continues to pave the way in redefining the airline retailing landscape. To know more about Mystifly, OnePoint, C2, and its benefits, visit the Mystifly team at the Phocuswright conference at Miami, between 18th -21stNovember 2019.

About Mystifly: 

Mystifly is a B2B Global Airfare Marketplace offering airfares & airline retailing capability from 750+ IATA and non-IATA airlines, including 180+ LCCs, sourced from 80+ point-of-sale countries. Founded in 2009, Mystifly focuses on applying the right mix of technology and inventive thought process to create solutions that disrupt and simplify air travel. Mystifly's Value Hub Marketplace core to its future strategy, augments air retailing initiatives including NDC, One Order and NewGen ISS bringing distribution, fulfilment, and payment into a single platform.

Mystifly's suite of products empowers over 2,500 clients globally. Having closed Series A, the profitable company will shortly announce its Series B fund raise plans.

www.mystifly.com
LinkedIn: /company/mystifly
Twitter: /MystiflyWorld

Contact:
Jyothi P S
Manager – Marketing
E: marketing@mystifly.com
M: +91-80-67046000

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030072/Mystifly_Logo.jpg

