International Development News
Development News Edition

Nick Williams appointed as Group Financial Controller at Helius

Mr. Williams has joined New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis company after holding a number of financial leadership roles - from managing high-growth start-ups to serving as Chief Financial Officer of a well-established NZX-listed company.

Nick Williams appointed as Group Financial Controller at Helius
“Nick also brings considerable experience in delivering high-level compliance and exemplary financial discipline – both critical for an ambitious start-up company like ours, pioneering a new industry,” says Mr. Manning. Image Credit: Pexels

Helius Therapeutics has appointed Nick Williams as its Group Financial Controller.

Mr. Williams has joined New Zealand's largest medicinal cannabis company after holding a number of financial leadership roles - from managing high-growth start-ups to serving as Chief Financial Officer of a well-established NZX-listed company.

Helius Therapeutics Co-Chief Executive, Paul Manning says the appointment of Nick Williams as Group Financial Controller is another milestone for the country's leading biotechnology company focused on medicinal cannabis research and development.

"Having worked in sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and agrichem, Nick is well familiar with the many challenges and opportunities that come with setting up and running advanced manufacturing facilities.

"Nick also brings considerable experience in delivering high-level compliance and exemplary financial discipline – both critical for an ambitious start-up company like ours, pioneering a new industry," says Mr. Manning.

Helius has made several senior appointments this year. The most recent announcement was leading New Zealand pain specialist, Dr. Rick Acland, being appointed to its board as an Independent Director and senior adviser.

Mr. Manning says Helius remains resolute in its commitment to building a best-practice medicinal cannabis company and culture, that will ultimately ensure New Zealanders have access to efficacious and safe cannabis products they can trust.

"We will continue to recruit local and international talent to help us build a truly world-class biotechnology company, and stronger medicinal cannabis industry.

"With the country's new Medicinal Cannabis Scheme soon to be finalized, and the market set to be brought to life at the end of March next year, further key appointments will be announced by Helius in the coming months," says Paul Manning.

Helius Therapeutics is also the founding sponsor for MedCan 2020 - New Zealand's first international medicinal cannabis summit. BioTechNZ is hosting the two-day event on 18 and 19 March 2020 at SkyCity in Auckland.

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong: senior official

The United States condemned the unjustified use of force in Hong Kong and called on Beijing to protect Hong Kongs freedom, a senior official in President Donald Trumps administration said Sunday, as protesters battled Hong Kong police who h...

UPDATE 6-Security tight at HK university as hundreds of protesters trapped on campus

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate

Asian shares blipped higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the worlds second-largest economy. Chinas centra...

Redick helps Pelicans hold off Warriors

JJ Redick scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night. Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19, Nicolo Melli had 16, rookie Jaxson Hayes had 10 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019