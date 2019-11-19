International Development News
Dalmia-OCL Sets up Integrated Snorkel Manufacturing Line at Rajgangpur, Odisha

Dalmia-OCL - the Refractories business of Dalmia Bharat Group, today announced the inauguration of an integrated Snorkel Manufacturing Line at Rajgangpur, Odisha. Snorkel is a critical product used in RH Degasser for clean steel production. The new line will allow Indian steel producers to source high-quality indigenously manufactured Snorkels for producing high-grade steel eliminating the need to import.

With an annual capacity to manufacture 240 sets, the new Snorkel Manufacturing line features high-accuracy automated equipment like zero-tolerance grinding machines and high-temperature dryers to produce Snorkels that match global standards. Dalmia-OCL's onsite R&D centre Dalmia Institute Scientific and Industrial Research (DISIR), will also help accelerate further innovations in refractory technology for clean steel production.

"Indian steelmakers are moving towards manufacturing high-grade steel which needs tailored refractory solutions that support high performance and at the same time ensure local availability," said Sameer Nagpal, Group CEO - Refractory Business, Dalmia Bharat Group. "This is a significant step towards Make-in-India. With this development, we aim to give Indian steelmakers access to high-quality Snorkel products right here in India which have been previously imported. This will lead to lesser logistics, shorten lead times, reduce environmental impact all while boosting the Government's mission to promote manufacturing in India."

With globally competitive and sustainable manufacturing capabilities Dalmia-OCL is proud to embrace the latest technologies to provide the best of refractory products and solutions to its customers in India.

