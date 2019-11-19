5TH DHAM - SANATANA DHARMA TAKES GIANT STRIDES

The first anniversary of the stone laying ceremony of the 5th Dham at Siem Reap, Cambodia, will be held from the 29th of November 2019 to the 3rd of December 2019. It will be one of the biggest cultural events in ASIA as a large congregation of saints, rishis, gurus, politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats and people from all religions and faith are likely to participate in the event.

Last year veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Shri. Indresh Kumar laid the foundation stone of the 5th Dham in the august presence of Shri Gurujee Kumaran Swamiji, Founder Trustee, 1008 Names of Shivas Association and Dr.Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group with huge fanfare.

With the RSS taking the lead in setting up what would become the biggest pilgrimage center in the East Asian countries, Cambodia is set to witness the huge tailwinds that would eventually boost the tourism industry in the country which is growing at a phenomenal rate vis-à-vis its other ASEAN counterparts. The existing quadrilateral forming the 4 Dhams are in India viz. Badrinath, Dwaraka, Puri Jagannath and Rameshwaram, and Siem Reap will merge as the new 5th Dham eventually forming a pentagon. With the congregation of the Asian Diaspora at the event in Siem Reap, it may well become the future destination of every "Sanatana Dharma" follower in the world.

1008 Names of Shivas, the CSR initiative of the SRAM & MRAM Group has been at the forefront of the cultural activities trying to unite the Asian nations through the principles of Sanatana Dharma. It is indeed a laudable effort of Dr.Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group, who has been tirelessly working hard to get the global recognition for the 5th Dham.

Veteran RSS leader Mr.Indresh Kumar has been vocal about his support to the 5th Dham initiative and will consecrate all his efforts towards this noble cause. He has been providing able support to the initiatives taken by 1008 Names of Shivas Association and has decided to actively participate in the development of the 5th Dham. He said that the top Indian corporates across the globe are ready to join hands and help develop the 5th Dham through partly by their respective CSR activities.

Some of the prominent Indian business houses and the people of Indian and Asian origin have already joined hands to make this a massive movement.

Mr. Ramu Kalanjiam Venkataraman, promoter of Om Lakshmi Bhavan, a restaurant chain from South India and part of the prominent business house, High Power, has pledged to provide free meals to every person visiting the 5th Dham. The uniqueness of Om Lakshmi Bhavan is that all the recipes that adorn the menu card are personally prepared by the family members of Ramu Kalanjiam Venkataraman. Having won the hearts of thousands of patrons with the delicious dishes for over a century, he has planned to take the brand globally by opening 1,000 restaurants across the globe in association with SRAM & MRAM group. Besides, Om Lakshmi Bhavan has already invested 20% to acquire the land area required for the construction of the 5th Dham along with SRAM & MRAM Group.

Dr.Radhakrishnan, Chairman, Buy Happy Marketing LLP, scientist, researcher, and technocrat and also the owner of the VIP brand of wellness products has been a trendsetter in supporting the 5th Dham. He has already invested in 25 acres of land near the 5th Dham site for development. He has been partnering with SRAM & MRAM to market his products across the ASEAN and MENA regions. Dr.Radhakrishnan alias RK, as he is affectionately called, is also a reputed actor in Tollywood and has featured in many successful movies. His acting abilities have won him many accolades.

Mr.Nitin Gupta, Chairman, COSMOTECH Solutions, and his team of architects Makarand Gadgil and Associates have been burning the midnight oil to ensure that the event is a success and the entire idea of the 5th Dham is conceived in its right spirit. A technocrat par excellence and an architect capable of building a masterpiece, the duo has been lighting the way for an entire generation to feel proud.

Master Tour Organisers, SRAM & MRAM's travel partner and a pivot in the whole 5th Dham cycle led by the dynamic persona Mr.Rahul Shah has been braving heat and rains and ensuring that the logistics and ticketing arrangements are up to the mark and have in fact joined hands with OM Lakshmi Bhavan to ensure that travel, boarding and lodging will be handled with utmost care and ensure that every person coming into Siem Reap is personally taken care.

Further, Sethia Builders, a veteran in the construction industry in North India, has come forward to support the initiative by sponsoring 35 rooms and 50 air tickets for the pilgrims to the 5th Dham.

