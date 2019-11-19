'GSTR 3B portal not working,' dozens complain on Twitter

Many people have taken to social media platform Twitter on Tuesday to complain about the issues with the GSTR 3B portal. Many people also attached pictures of the error that the portal is returning.

The reported "outage" has also triggered calls for the GSTR 3B deadline to be extended again.

The GST portal is down todayTaxpayers & filers are finding difficulty in login and uploading #GSTR3B returns, wasting man hours.RT if taxpayers and filers want #GSTR3B date to be extended by 5 days to 25th.Plz notify today @nsitharaman @GST_Council @ianuragthakur @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T3ZnbCu5lC — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) November 19, 2019

Further details are awaited.