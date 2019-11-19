International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures gain on U.S.-China trade optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:26 IST
US STOCKS-Futures gain on U.S.-China trade optimism
Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors turned optimistic that Washington and Beijing would agree on a deal to end a bruising trade war that is posing one of the biggest risks to global economic growth.

The fallout from the tit-for-tat tariff dispute over the past 16 months has already led to a slowdown in China and shown up in some economic indicators in the United States. But U.S. stock markets have climbed steadily to new record highs this month, shrugging off negative headlines on the trade front.

On Monday, a temporary reprieve in sanctions on China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd by the Trump administration helped ease concerns, which were triggered by a report that China was pessimistic about reaching a deal. Trade-sensitive chip stocks, including Qualcomm Inc , Applied Materials Inc and Lam Research Corp , gained about half a percent in premarket trading. Most U.S.-listed Chinese stocks also rose.

A largely better-than-expected corporate earnings season has also fuelled a Wall Street rally over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 setting new records almost every day. Nearly three-quarters of the 461 S&P 500 companies to report results so far have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Although those numbers reflect significantly lowered expectations to a large extent.

On Tuesday, Home Depot Inc and Kohl's Corp bucked that trend and signalled a weak quarter for retailers. Target Corp and Lowe's Cos Inc are due to report results later this week. Home improvement retailer Home Depot fell 4.5% after cutting its full-year sales forecast. Rival Lowe's shares also dipped 2%.

Kohl's dropped 10.2% as the department store operator slashed its annual profit expectations, ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season. Also on the agenda this week are minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, where it cut interest rates for the third time this year, and data on U.S. manufacturing activity.

At 7:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 41 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 32.25 points, or 0.39%. Among other stocks, Broadcom Inc rose 2.1% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the chipmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight".

But shares of AT&T Inc slipped 1.5% after MoffettNathanson downgraded the U.S. wireless carrier's stock to "sell" from "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi "appears to be sister" of Hitler, says Puducherry CM

Kiran Bedi appears to be sister of Hitler, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, slams her style of functioning....

McIlroy unperturbed by being out of Race to Dubai contention

Dubai, Nov 19 AFP Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner of the Race to Dubai, says he is fine with the fact that he cannot become the European Tours number one for a fourth time this week at the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman...

Details of 2022 National Games Village will be finalised next month: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the details of the Athletes Village for the 2022 National Games will be finalised next month. The state is racing against time as the 36-month countdown to the National Games is ...

Bosnia's presidency nominates Serb PM-designate - party spokesman

Bosnias tripartite inter-ethnic presidency agreed on Tuesday to nominate economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate 13 months after an election, a spokesman for the Serb ruling SNSD party told Reuters. Tegeltija was prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019