International Development News
Development News Edition

Bank deposits grow 10 pc in Punjab; advances up only 0.03 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:03 IST
Bank deposits grow 10 pc in Punjab; advances up only 0.03 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bank deposits in Punjab grew about 10 per cent, while advances were up by just 0.03 per cent in September 30. According to a report by the State Level Bankers' Committee, the banks' aggregate deposits rose Rs 36,575 crore to Rs 3,91,534 crore at the end of September 2019, posting a growth of 10.30 per cent.

However, gross credit in the state increased only Rs 69 crore to Rs 2,45,509 crore as on September 2019, recording a dismal growth of 0.03 per cent as against a rise of 12.52 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago, according to the report. The credit expansion recorded negative growth in rural and semi-urban areas, while there was a 15 per cent growth in credit in urban areas.

The overall credit-deposit ratio of commercial banks in Punjab decreased from 69.15 per cent in September 2018 to 62.70 per cent in September this year, as per the report. The agricultural advances in the state witnessed a decrease of Rs 299 crore to Rs 71,763 crore in September 2019 from Rs 72,063 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, earlier during a meeting on Tuesday, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal urged bankers to help farmers, especially small and marginal ones, to finance them for goat rearing, piggery and fisheries sectors in order to enhance their income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Police surround last holdouts at Hong Kong campus protest

A small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, remained holed up at a Hong Kong university early Wednesday as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus. Polic...

U.N. rights office warns over 'trumped-up' arrests in Nicaragua

The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday criticized the arrest of 16 anti-government protesters in Nicaragua accused of arms trafficking, saying that the charges appeared to have been trumped-up. On Monday, Nicaraguan authorities said the 16...

Russia condemns U.S. decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow

Russia strongly condemns the U.S. decision to drop a sanctions waiver related to Irans Fordow nuclear facility and believes the decision violates U.S. international commitments, Russias foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.Moscow...

Tennis-Murray can be Britain's Davis Cup trump card

Britains Leon Smith could be the envy of the other 17 Davis Cup captains this week with three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray up his sleeve as a surprise second singles player.With Murray having undergone hip-resurfacing surgery in Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019