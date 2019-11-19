One-fifth of British cos say difficult to do biz in India Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI): Over a fifth of British companies feel conditions surrounding ease of doing business with India have not improved, a survey by the UK India Business Council has said. A majority 56 percent of those surveyed by the body, however, disagreed and feel it is easier to do business with India, an official statement said.

Number of those who blame corruption as a barrier to business has reduced to 17.5 percent in 2019, down from 50 percent in 2014, it said. The survey findings said 'legal and regulatory impediments' are the biggest barrier to do business with India, with 59 per cent of them flagging it.

************************ Piramal Foundation partners with Bill Gates Foundation The Piramal Foundation announced a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for setting up a tribal health collaborative. This multi-stakeholder collaborative will focus on improving health and nutrition outcomes in high-burden and tribal districts, including the aspirational districts.

It aims to support the government's as it works towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals-3 by 2030, a statement said. ************************** Lenovo launches ThinkBook for Newgen SMBs Mumbai: Computing major Lenovo has launched a new sub-brand dedicated to small and medium businesses under the ThinkBook label. The ThinkBook comes in 14 and 15 inches, thus enhancing portability and performance.

Lenovo net around a third of its PC sales from small and medium businesses and the Chinese company said the new product is specially designed for this segment of businesses. The new computers will be available from December at a starting price of Rs 30,990.

************************ Axis Bank arm Invoicemart gorsses up Rs 5,000 cr Axis Bank-backed Invoicemart has announced the total discounted invoices having crossed Rs 5,000 crore. Since its inception in July 2017, the invoice discounting Trade Receivable Discounting System platform has handled a volume of 3.45 lakh invoices and on-boarded 3,200 companies, an official statement said.

********************* RBI Employees collect Rs 5 cr for education by cycling RBL Bank said 35 of its employees have helped raise Rs 5.10 crore for girl child education by cycling 1,000 km from Udaipur to Amritsar. The funds raised in the ride, which also saw the participation of police personnel from Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, will be utilised to support the Hyderabad-based Udbhav School which works with the slum children, an official statement said.

************************** Maruti sells over 10,630 units of S-Presso in Oct *Maruti Suzuki has sold 10,634 units of its mini-SUV S-Presso in the month of October 2019. The BS-VI compliant S- Presso was launched last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)