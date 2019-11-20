International Development News
Amazon uses aggregated seller data to help business, it tells lawmakers

  Updated: 20-11-2019 01:49 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 01:47 IST
Amazon uses aggregated seller data to help business, it tells lawmakers
Amazon.com Inc uses "aggregated data" from sellers in its third-party marketplace to improve its overall business, the online retailer said in response to a congressional antitrust probe that could raise concerns with such sellers.

Such data, also culled from public sources and Amazon's first-party sales, is available to the company's retail and private brand teams, it said in an Oct. 11 document released by the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The panel, which is investigating potential breaches of antitrust law by big technology companies, also made public the responses from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc.

Data on individual sellers is not used to improve Amazon's business, the company said, and its teams do not use seller data to launch, source or price private label products, which number about 158,000. Amazon's response offers a glimpse into how data from sellers, who compete with Amazon's retail business, informs the Seattle-based company's decisions. Merchants on Amazon's platform have long worried that the world's largest online retailer would use information at its disposal to undercut them.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. In the congressional response, it said use of public and aggregated sales data to spot in-demand products is standard practice in retailing, one of Amazon's many businesses. In October, the committee said it expected a final report on its probe by the "first part" of next year.

Amazon also said it may ask third-party merchants to lower prices on Amazon.com when it finds the sellers asking for less on a competing website. Asked how it ranks shopping results on its website, Amazon said its algorithm does not consider factors such as whether it has a competing private label brand, if a competing third-party seller has purchased ads, or if the seller is enrolled in Amazon's logistics program.

It instead considers a product's availability, price and how frequently it was purchased. Amazon did not offer details on several items requested by the subcommittee. These include how many of its private label products are sold at cost or below cost, how much revenue and profit Amazon makes from selling private brands, and its pricing rationale for third-party marketplace services.

Song Joong-Ki's ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Trump orders additional troop deployment in Middle East

US President Donald Trump has ordered deployment of additional troops in the Middle East to deter alleged threat from Iran, taking the total number of US armed forces in Saudi Arabia to 3,000. Iran continues to pose a threat the security of...

FACTBOX-'The facts as I understood them': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The following are quotations on Tuesday from the third day of U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee public hearings in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with UkraineHOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE...

Soccer-Ethiopia stun Ivory Coast, Madagascar bag record win

Ethiopia caused the first real shock of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they came from behind to stun the Ivory Coast with a 2-1 victory in their Group K clash in Bahir Dar on Tuesday. Serge Aurier gave the Ivorians an early ...

UPDATE 4-Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow

Boeing Co won fresh support for its grounded 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday as airlines laid out plans to buy up to 50 of the jets worth 6 billion at list prices, a day after securing the first firm order since a safety ban in Marc...
