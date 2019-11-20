International Development News
Development News Edition

Asian markets sink as Hong Kong bill adds to trade jitters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 09:19 IST
Asian markets sink as Hong Kong bill adds to trade jitters
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian markets sank Wednesday on renewed concerns about the China-US trade talks after Washington lawmakers passed a bill supporting Hong Kong civil rights, a move likely to spark anger in Beijing. The vote by the senate came as investors were already growing nervous about the lack of solid news on negotiations for a mini tariffs pact to help resolve a debilitating and long-running standoff between the economic superpowers.

China was already angered and expressed "strong indignation" last month when the US House of Representatives passed a similar measure. The bill, which must be signed off by Donald Trump, supports "human rights and democracy" in Hong Kong and threatens to revoke its special economic status as lawmakers grow concerned about an increasingly tough crackdown on the months-long protests.

It would require the president to annually review the favourable trade status Washington grants to the city and allows for sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials who commit human rights abuses including "extrajudicial rendition". While observers broadly expect the two sides to eventually hammer out some sort of agreement as part of a wider pact, there have been a number of bumps in the road, causing anxiety on equity markets.

And Vice President Mike Pence warned Tuesday that the Hong Kong situation could complicate any deal. However, AxiTrader's Stephen Innes said Trump "has been conspicuous by his silence when it comes to the Hong Kong chaotic escalation.

Perhaps Trump sees a trade deal with Beijing as a more significant priority as he makes his case for re-election and doesn't want the Hong Kong bill to act as a stumbling block". But he added that the passage of the bill would make it hard for him to "hold out against this bipartisan pressure, which could put another snag in the trade talk lines".

Adding to the unease, Trump again raised the spectre of more levies on Chinese goods, warning Tuesday: "If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher." In early trade Hong Kong was down 0.8 per cent and Shanghai fell 0.2 per cent, while Tokyo finished the morning session down 0.7 per cent Singapore shed 0.5 per cent, Seoul sank 0.9 per cent and Taipei lost 0.3 per cent. Manila and Jakarta also fell.

Sydney dropped more than one per cent as financials were hammered by news that banking giant Westpac had been accused of "serious and systemic" breaches of money-laundering laws involving more than USD 7 billion. Australia's financial intelligence agency said it had taken legal action against the lender for its failure to report more than 19.5 million international fund transfers, including "high-risk transactions" to Southeast Asian nations potentially linked to child exploitation.

Oil prices were flat after suffering a hammering on Tuesday because of worries over the trade talks as well as signs of a further build in US inventories "Crude is essentially being held hostage by the on-again, off-again US-China efforts to forge a partial deal," said Vandana Hari, of consultant Vanda Insights. "The oil market has drawn a straight line between a trade deal and oil demand growth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Root buries Ashes agony, seeks redemption against New Zealand

England captain Joe Root has declared himself free of any Ashes hangover as he looked to revive his fortunes and those of his team in the two-Test series in New Zealand starting on Thursday. Root said he had been working on his batting shor...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome popeFew aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when h...

2019 Global Terrorism Index: Deaths From Terrorism Halved in the Last Four Years, but Number of Countries Affected by Terrorism is Growing

Deaths from terrorism have decreased by 15.2 per cent in 2018 to 15,952 globally. This is the fourth consecutive year of improvement. The Taliban has overtaken ISIL to become the deadliest terrorist group in the world, recording a 71 per ce...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.The ducks have won French court says they may keep on quackingThe ducks on a small French smallholding may carry on quacking, a French court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a neighbors complaint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019