Blue Star launches room ACs with in-built air purifiers

Amidst rising level of air pollution in the national capital, air conditioning major Blue Star on Wednesday announced the launch of a room air conditioner (AC) with in-built air purifier. Besides powerful cooling during summers, the inverter AC with in-built air purifier also simultaneously purifiers indoor air.

It has the capability to function as a standalone air purifier during winters, it said. "Powered by the unique contact microbiocidal anti PM 2.5 technology, this AC is proven to remove harmful pollutant particulate matters such as PM 2.5 with a reduction efficacy of 99.39 per cent," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Meanwhile, air pollution in Delhi and NCR also dominated proceedings in Parliament on Tuesday. Members cutting across party lines demanded in the Lok Sabha integrated action by the government to deal with air pollution while stressing that it was wrong to blame farmers alone for deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)