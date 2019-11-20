International Development News
Development News Edition

Blue Star launches room ACs with in-built air purifiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 11:28 IST
Blue Star launches room ACs with in-built air purifiers

Amidst rising level of air pollution in the national capital, air conditioning major Blue Star on Wednesday announced the launch of a room air conditioner (AC) with in-built air purifier. Besides powerful cooling during summers, the inverter AC with in-built air purifier also simultaneously purifiers indoor air.

It has the capability to function as a standalone air purifier during winters, it said. "Powered by the unique contact microbiocidal anti PM 2.5 technology, this AC is proven to remove harmful pollutant particulate matters such as PM 2.5 with a reduction efficacy of 99.39 per cent," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Meanwhile, air pollution in Delhi and NCR also dominated proceedings in Parliament on Tuesday. Members cutting across party lines demanded in the Lok Sabha integrated action by the government to deal with air pollution while stressing that it was wrong to blame farmers alone for deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Paine says Australia have done homework on young Pakistan

Captain Tim Paine said Wednesday Australia were wary of being surprised by Pakistans young pace attack, which could include 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah, and admitted they had been studying as much footage as possible. The home team go...

Cricket-Nervous wait almost over for India's pink-ball supplier

Paras Anand freely admits he will probably be the most nervous person at Eden Gardens on Friday when India take the day-night test plunge against Bangladesh.Equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands, commonly known as SG, has supplied t...

UPDATE 1-Pope Francis begins visit to Thailand as faithful jostle for selfies

Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on Wednesday to meet with its small but devoted Catholic minority on a seven-day Asian trip that will include a family reunion in Bangkok and take his anti-nuclear message to Japan. Waiting for a glimpse of ...

Cong leader demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhis

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the SpecialProtection Group cover to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi familyRaising the issue in the upper house, he said the cover should b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019