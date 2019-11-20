Mark Taylor to head Cognizant Interactive

US-based IT major Cognizant has named Mark Taylor as the head of Cognizant Interactive. In an email to employees, Cognizant Digital Business President Malcolm Frank said Taylor has joined as the new Senior Vice President and Global Practice Leader of Cognizant Interactive.

Taylor joins the company from Capgemini, where he most recently served as Global Customer Engagement Lead. He will be based out of the Hudson Yards office in New York and will report to Taylor. According to Cognizant website, Interactive brings together five key capabilities to deliver a suite of offerings, including strategy and design, content, marketing and social as well as platforms and technology.

Taylor brings decades of industry expertise across a variety of sectors, particularly in consumer products, retail and financial services. Mark's career-long passion for the customer will be invaluable as Cognizant helps clients transform their customer relationships from the old world of marketing to the new world of customised consumer experiences, Frank said.

"Our positive performance and growth in the Interactive practice is a testament to the strong leadership and commitment provided by Deepthi Prakash and Santhosh Sreemushta. Both will now report to Mark and continue to develop our strategy and profit and loss (P&L) management in the practice," he added.

