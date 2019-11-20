RIL m-cap inches closer to Rs 10 lakh cr mark

The market valuation of Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, is fast nearing the Rs 10 lakh crore mark helped by the continuous rise in its share price. The company's stock on Wednesday climbed 4.10 percent to Rs 1,571.85 -- its record high -- on the BSE.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks in compliance with rules, as it followed similar announcements by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on tariff hike. Led by gains in its stock price, the company's market valuation rose to Rs 9,90,366.80 crore during the morning trade.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday achieved another milestone, becoming the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore. Last month, RIL became the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation. TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,91,753.17 crore followed by HDFC Bank with a market cap of Rs 6,98,309.14 crore, Hindustan Unilever (Rs 4,41,480.95 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,82,429.40 crore).

The market capitalization (m-cap) figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

