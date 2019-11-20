Emirates president says to restart airline expansion by early 2020s

Emirates airline will restart its expansion by the early 2020s, company President Tim Clark said on Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow.

At the event, Emirates unveiled a $9 billion order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, paving the way for a reduction in orders for the delayed 777X airliner to 126 aircraft.

Clark said Emirates had not decided the breakdown of 777x variants it will take.

