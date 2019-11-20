International Development News
Development News Edition

Excelra Announces a Drug Repurposing Collaboration With Maruho On Dermatological Applications

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:30 IST
Excelra Announces a Drug Repurposing Collaboration With Maruho On Dermatological Applications

Excelra, a leading global Data and Analytics Company today announced a Drug Repurposing collaboration with Osaka-based Maruho – a pharmaceutical company specialising in Dermatology.

Under the agreement, the Drug Repurposing Data Scientists and Therapeutic area experts at Excelra will jointly work with Maruho's research team to discover and develop novel therapeutic hypotheses in Dermatology. The collaboration also gives Maruho an access to Excelra's proprietary Drug Repurposing Platform (GRIP) which comprises of proprietary Repurposing Database, Repurposing Algorithms, Analytics tools and Visualization engine. The database within GRIP has been built by amassing chemical data (over 7 million chemical entities), biological data and clinical data (over 200,000 data points) which together contribute to more than 10 million associations among 'drug-disease-target' triads.

Dr. Nandu Gattu, Senior Vice President, Pharma Analytics, Excelra said, "We are excited to work with Maruho's Research team to help augment their dermatology pipeline. Together we aim at unlocking innovative treatments to improve the quality of life of millions of patients worldwide."

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences across the value chain from molecule to market. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of data, deep domain expertise and data science. The company's multifaceted team helps harmonize large volumes of disparate unstructured data; analyse data using cutting-edge AI/ML technologies; and galvanize data-driven decisions to unlock operational efficiencies and accelerate drug development. An end-to-end advanced solution provider, Excelra helps break down silos, integrate data and analytics across Omics, Clinical Trials, and RWE to uncover novel insights and opportunities. Over the last 17 years, Excelra has been the preferred data and analytics partner to over 150 clients including 15 of the top 20 large Pharma. www.excelra.com

About Maruho

Maruho Co., Ltd. has its headquarters in Osaka and leads Japan in research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of dermatological products. Founded in 1915, Maruho has 1,512 employees (as of the end of September 2018), and net sales were approximately 78.57 billion yen in its fiscal year ending September 30, 2018. Pursuing its long-term corporate vision of "Excellence in Dermatology," Maruho is striving to improve the health and quality of life of people all over the world. www.maruho.co.jp/english/

Contact Information:

Dorothy Paul – Director Marketing
Tel: +91-9908130236
Email: Dorothy.paul@excelra.com

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to unveil statue of Gandhi ji before address to AsG and Dy. AsG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Accountants General and Dy. Accountants General Conclave here tomorrow on 21st November 2019. Shri Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before his address to the AsG and Dy. As...

UPDATE 3-China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economy

China lowered its lending benchmark rate on Wednesday, as widely expected, to reduce company funding costs and shore up an economy hurt by slowing demand and U.S. trade tariffs. The cut was the second to a key Chinese rate this week and cam...

Recreation management software market research analysis and forecast

Market OverviewThe highly competitive scenario of the present world makes the work schedule for professionals extremely hectic. Specifically, in IT firms, people get less time for recreation. Lack of such leisure time may result in an inapp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrids La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of Rafa, Rafa echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOTMourinho back in Premier League with Spurs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019