International Development News
Development News Edition

Somnath Hore, Amarnath Sehgal, Jamini Roy sell big at Prinseps sale

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:42 IST
Somnath Hore, Amarnath Sehgal, Jamini Roy sell big at Prinseps sale

Bengali artist Somnath Hore's untitled bronze sculpture of a flower fetched Rs 36 lakhs, doubling its upper estimate at Mumbai-based auction house Prinseps' recent sale in Mumbai. As a member of the Communist Party, the ideologies of the Bengali sculptor often influenced his artwork as seen in this work, which has been described by his family as representing a symbol of female resistance.

The sale, first of Prinseps' live sales, was conducted by internationally acclaimed auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, and saw 20 out of 25 lots sold for a total of over Rs 4.44 crore. Highlights of the sale also included Francis Newton Souza's 1961 untitled painting of the Pope that sold for Rs 1.10 crore.

In the painting, Souza showcases the pope wearing golden robes, along with other aspects of Papal regalia, except he purposefully leaves the tiara or the mitre out of the frame. Only the filigree is visible. "The work represents Souza's complicated relationship with Catholicism. Brought up as a Goan Christian by his grandmother, Souza was enthralled by the various traditions of the Church and its representatives. This was to change later on, with many of Souza's works addressing his loss of faith in religion," the auction house said in a statement.

The sale also featured modernist Amarnath Sehgal's bronze sculpture "Ganesha" which sold above its higher estimate for Rs 9 lakh. Two paintings by painter Jamini Roy sold for Rs 24 lakh and Rs 2.04 lakh respectively, at almost double their higher estimates.

The sale also included a collection of rare books from the Jorasanko Palace, the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore, which sold at Rs 9 lakh, above its higher estimate of Rs 6 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Lankan Prez names elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as PM after Wickremesinghe resigns

HIGHLIGHTSMahinda was appointed the Prime Minister on October 26, 2018The two brothers led a decisive campaign that helped end the island nations three-decade-long civil warHe has been the leader of the United National Party UNP since 1994S...

Gadkari directs NHAI to ensure best technology for success of FASTag project

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday directed NHAI to ensure deployment of best technology for success of FASTag project. The directions were issued in course of review of the project by Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadka...

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party calls for early elections, won't leave parliament

Turkeys pro-Kurdish opposition party called on Wednesday for an early election but ruled out withdrawing from parliament to protest the governments dismissal of dozens of its mayors who were elected earlier this year. Authorities have remov...

Iran summons Swiss ambassador over U.S. comments about petrol price hike unrest- state media

Irans foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday over U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeos support for protesters demonstrating about fuel price hikes, the official IRNA news agency reported.Iran told the Swiss en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019