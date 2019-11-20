Ticket Printers Market Revenue Analysis, Key Players and Forecast

The Global Ticket Printers Production Market is predicted to touch USD 442 million at a 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period (2012-2025), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Ticket printers have been designed to cater to the needs of businesses which only require creating high-quality tickets. Such printers are available in kiosk or fixed models for accommodating any application. Ticket printers are simple to use and maintain, and above all is affordable than other printers.

These printers are used for printing tickets for school events, performances, concerts, and more. It has a huge range of applications including recreation and gaming, travel and leisure, sporting events, and arts and entertainment.

Various factors are propelling the ticket printers' market growth. These factors, as specified by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include rapid urbanization in rising economies, fast and convenient delivery, and low operating cost and higher portability. Additional factors pushing market growth include overall growth in related systems such as tablets and display systems.

On the contrary, growing trends for cloud-based systems, product development costs, regulatory requirements, intellectual property rights, capital requirements, and unfair means of completion are factors that may hinder the ticket printers' market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the ticket printers market report include Practical Automation, Datamax – o – Neil, Ler Blue Solutions, Zebra, Stimare, Fujitsu, Star, Custom and Able-systems, Stimare, Epson, and Boca Systems, among others. The key players have acquired several strategies to hold their prominence in the market, such as partnerships, research, and development activities, product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and more.

Industry Updates

April 2019: BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) will introduce an android-based mobile phone-like device that will come with attached printers to issue tickets to commuters that travel in bus.

May 2019: A highly recognized and award-winning communication and printing company in North America, CJ Graphics, has expanded its product line with the addition of ACME Ticket. ACME for years has been delivering high-quality service while producing will-call envelopes, wristbands and badges, thermal parking tickets, day passes, bus passes, single tickets, souvenir tickets, POS tickets, ticket sheets, season ticket books, and more.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the ticket printers market report based on technology, application, and type.

Based on technology, the ticket printers market is segmented into inkjet, thermal ribbon transfer, direct thermal, and others. The direct thermal segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the ticket printers' market is segmented into sporting, trade show entrance, museum tickets, boarding pass, invoice, railway tickets, zoo park tickets, movie theatre, among others. Of these, the invoice segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on type, the ticket printers market is segmented into 1bench-top, portable, and kiosk. Of these, the 1bench-top segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the ticket printers market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will command the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the early use of POS systems for delivering quality customer services.

The ticket printers market in the APAC region will have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization in China, as well as India, are contributing to the growth of this region.

The ticket printers market in North America will have favorable growth over the forecast period. China is the key contributor in this region.