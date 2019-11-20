Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1805 hours:

DCM40 BIZ-LSQ-LD TELCOS DUES Telcos have to pay Rs 1.47 lakh cr in past dues; no proposal to waive off interest, penalty: Prasad

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Wednesday adding that there is no proposal at present to waive interest and penalties on such dues.

DCM14 BIZ-MTNL-VRS RESPONSE After BSNL, MTNL rings in strong VRS response; says over 13,500 staff opted for scheme so far

New Delhi: After BSNL, state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) on Wednesday said its VRS plan has surpassed its internal estimates as more than 13,500 employees have opted for the recently-announced scheme so far.

DCM45 BIZ-SEBI-LOAN DEFAULT Sebi tightens disclosure norms on loan default for listed cos

New Delhi: Tightening its disclosure norms for listed companies, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked them to report full facts of any loan default within 24 hours for any failure of repayment of principle and interest amount beyond 30 days.

DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex perches near all-time high, Nifty ends just shy of 12k-mark

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex darted up 182 points to close just shy of its lifetime high on Wednesday, propelled by index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.

DEL55 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee settles 10 paise lower at 71.81 against USD

Mumbai: The Indian rupee settled 10 paise lower at 71.81 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking weak Asian currencies and strengthening of the greenback overseas.

DCM29 BIZ-WTO-INDIA India appeals against WTO panel ruling on export incentive schemes

New Delhi: India has appealed against a ruling of the WTO's dispute settlement panel, which held that certain provisions of the domestic export incentive initiatives are inconsistent with global trade norms, an official said.

DCM50 BIZ-MCAP-2ND LD RIL RIL m-cap inches closer to Rs 10 lakh cr mark; surpasses BP Plc in valuation

New Delhi: The market valuation of Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, is fast nearing the Rs 10 lakh crore mark, surpassing British energy major BP Plc.

DEL57 LSQ-AADHAAR-SOCIAL MEDIA No proposal to link social media accounts of individuals to Aadhaar: Prasad

New Delhi: The government has no proposal for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

