LS nod to chit fund bill

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-11-2019 18:15 IST
A bill to raise the monetary limits for chit funds and higher commission for "foreman" was approved by Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also introduces words such as "fraternity fund", "rotating savings" and "credit institution" to make chit funds more respectable, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

The maximum chit amount is proposed to raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for those managed by individuals or less than four partners, and from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh for firms with four or more partners. The maximum commission for foreman, who is responsible for managing the chit, is proposed to be raised from 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

The bill also allows the foreman a right to lien against the credit balance from subscribers. The foreman denotes the person who is responsible to handle the chit fund process.

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...

UK PM Johnson: I have never seen evidence of Russian interference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had never seen any evidence of Russian interference in any British democracy.Theres absolutely no evidence that Ive ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes, ...

Bolivian lawmakers seek election breakthrough as death toll hits 30

Bolivian lawmakers meet later on Wednesday to try and agree a path to new elections and defuse street violence that has killed 30 people since a disputed October vote. The South American countrys two chambers of congress are to discuss annu...
