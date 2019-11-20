Business responsibility reports mandatory for top 1,000 listed companies: Sebi

For better compliance with corporate governance norms, Sebi on Wednesday decided to make it mandatory for the top 1,000 listed companies to prepare annual business responsibility reports, covering their activities related to environment and stakeholder relationships. Presently, the business responsibility reports (BRs) are mandatory for top 500-listed entities based on market capitalization on the BSE and NSE.

The decision is part of larger efforts to improve corporate governance practices and more transparency in terms of reporting of various socially responsible activities carried out by the listed entities. The board of Sebi "approved a proposal to extend the applicability of Business Responsibility Reporting to the top 1,000 listed entities," the regulator said in a statement.

The key areas required to be reported by the entities include environment, social, governance and stakeholder relationships. In December 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had come out with a notification that made it applicable for the top 500 listed companies, based on their market capitalization at the end of March every year, to submit business responsibility reports. The new regulation came into force from April 2016.

In August 2012, Sebi made business responsibility reporting compulsory for the top 100 listed entities based on market capitalization in their annual reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)