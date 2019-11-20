International Development News
Nigeria to issue guarantee note to lenders to Bank of Industry -minister

Nigeria will issue a sovereign guarantee note worth 500 million euros to Credit Suisse and a syndicate of international lenders, the minister of the state of finance, budget, and national planning said on Wednesday.

The minister said the note would serve as collateral for a loan facility the syndicate is setting up for the government-owned development lender Bank of Industry.

