Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio get relief on spectrum payments

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Providing relief to telecom companies, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a moratorium of two years for spectrum payments, sources said. The move to defer payments for 2020-21 and 2021-22 will give Rs 42,000 crore relief to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, they said.

The move was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

