International Development News
Development News Edition

Banks erect financial "fence" as crisis sweeps Lebanon - association head

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 22:05 IST
Banks erect financial "fence" as crisis sweeps Lebanon - association head
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanese banks are liquid but operating in a very strong "wave of uncertainty", the banking association head said, describing temporary controls introduced this week as "a fence to protect the system" until the situation normalizes.

Salim Sfeir dismissed the suggestion of a haircut on bank deposits, mooted by some observers in the financial industry, as "insane", telling Reuters it would badly hurt the future stability of a country dependent on capital inflows. He said he was being told depositors were already estimated to have withdrawn $3 billion or more and put the cash at home in the last six months.

He said a central bank request for banks to raise their capital by 10% by the end of 2019 was also unrealistic unless a new government was formed and a more positive climate emerged. "If the situation stays as it is, it is not realistic," he said. Facing the worst economic crisis since its 1975-90 civil war, Lebanon has slid even deeper into trouble since the eruption of protests against the ruling elite last month.

The protests have ignited a major political crisis, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and deadlock over what kind of government should take office. Lebanese banks have been shut for most of the time since the protests began. They reopened on Tuesday from the second period of closure after agreeing on temporary controls which include a $1,000 weekly cap on withdrawals from U.S. dollar accounts and restricting transfers abroad to urgent personal spending.

"In view of the political situation, you need a certain fence to protect the system itself until the situation comes back to normal," Sfeir said. "The positivity of these controls is that it should motivate our politicians to make a wise decision and come up with a political equation that satisfies the (people on the) ground," he said. "It should also alleviate the pressure towards the withdrawal of deposits that are being placed at home."

DEBT BURDEN Sfeir said the banks were liquid but "the wave of uncertainty is very strong". "I have never seen as many people in our banks as we have seen lately," he said.

The economic crisis is rooted in years of state waste and corruption that have landed Lebanon with one of the world's heaviest public debt burdens. It has been compounded by diminished inflows of capital upon which Lebanon depends to finance the budget and current account deficits. The Lebanese pound has weakened below its official rate.

The Institute of International Finance has said deposits declined by more than $10 billion since the end of August. Half of this had been withdrawn from the country and the other half was being kept at home. Since the protests began, Sfeir said inflows to Lebanon had "not stopped but they have weakened certainly".

"What is really hurting is the reaction of people ... It is safer to keep your money in a bank than to keep it at home." Some investors have suggested that seizing a proportion of bank deposits or a haircut on government bondholders, reducing the value of their assets, may be needed to escape the crisis.

"I don't see how a haircut would solve our situation. Our situation would be solved through political stability," Sfeir said, adding any such decision would need to be taken by the government and passed by parliament. "It will scare everybody. Diaspora - our people have plenty of money overseas. This money will never come back if there is a haircut," he said.

The central bank last week said it was allowing banks to borrow dollars without limits at 20% interest to secure depositors' needs on condition the funds were not sent abroad. While the central bank had opened its "vaults" to help in case of a liquidity squeeze, "the interest rate of 20% is an obstacle to taking advantage of this situation", Sfeir said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

The actor Jussie Smollett has sued the city of Chicago and multiple police officers for malicious prosecution, claiming they caused him economic harm, mental anguish and distress.Smollett made his accusation in a counterclaim made public on...

UPDATE 2-Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in 3 weeks

UK stocks fell on Wednesday after three sessions of gains as flaring tensions between China and the United States cast doubt over prospects of a trade deal and retailer Kingfisher slumped 7 following disappointing quarterly sales. The FTSE ...

Dolphins place safeties Jones, McCain on IR

The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Jones, who is the Dolphins longest-tenured player, sustained a shoulde...

UPDATE 6-Senior U.S. diplomat says he followed Trump's 'orders' on pressuring Ukraine

A senior U.S. diplomat told lawmakers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival of the president, providing some of the most significant testimony...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019