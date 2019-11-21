International Development News
Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

The e-retailer currently employs more than 13,500 full-time workers throughout Florida.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon has announced its Florida expansion plan with the opening of a new fulfillment center in Auburndale. The new facility will be established in over one-million-square-feet and create 500 new, full-time jobs starting at USD15 per hour, the company said in a press release.

Employees at the Auburndale fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items including household goods. Other than the minimum wage of USD 15, employees will also enjoy comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent match starting on day one, the release added.

"We are excited to join the Auburndale community and create more than 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits at our newest fulfillment center in the state."

Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment

Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant pledged USD 700 million investment to provide upskilling training programs to its 100,000 employees for in-demand jobs by 2025 across the United States. As tech-driven job roles are on-demand, Amazon is offering its employees the resources to gain critical new skills for in-demand job roles, including healthcare, machine learning, manufacturing, robotics, computer science, cloud computing, and more.

"Auburndale is pleased to have Amazon join the family of businesses that call our City home. We look forward to the opportunities this fulfillment center will provide the residents of our City."

Tim Pospichal, Mayor of Auburndale

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

