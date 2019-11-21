International Development News
Pepperfry opens outlet in Coimbatore

  • PTI
  • Coimbato
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:51 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:51 IST
Pepperfry, a leading furniture e-tailer, will touch 100 outlets across India by June 2020, a top company official said on Thursday. Pepperfry at present has 67 studios (shops) including the one opened in the city on Thursday, in 24 cities across India, the company's Chief Category Officer Hussaine Kesury told reporters.

It has 23 largest studios in South India including in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi, he said. The company has 15 franchise model studios in the country, including in Coimbatore through SSVR Enterprises, he added.

South India is an essential market for the company, which contributes to over 40 per cent of the overall business, as consumers in the region are highly evolved online buyers, Kesury said..

