Zee Entertainment shares jump over 12 pc on promoters stake sale

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:29 IST
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday zoomed over 12 per cent after Essel Group said it is planning to sell 16.5 per cent stake in its flagship firm to meet its loan repayment obligations. The scrip jumped 12.40 per cent to close at Rs 345.25 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 14.99 per cent to Rs 353.20.

On the NSE, it climbed 11.72 per cent to close at Rs 343. During the trade it advanced 18.56 per cent to Rs 364. In terms of the traded volume, 70.32 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 10 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Subhash Chandra-led cash-starved Essel Group on Wednesday said it is planning to sell a 16.5 per cent stake in its flagship ZEE Entertainment Enterprises to financial creditors to meet its loan repayment obligations. "Essel seeks to sell up to 16.5 per cent stake in ZEEL to financial investors to repay loan obligations to certain lenders for whose benefit such shares are currently encumbered and who have consented to such share sale by it," the company said in a statement.

In September, the group had sold 11 per cent in ZEEL to Invesco-Oppenheimer fund for over Rs 4,224 crore and then retired debt worth Rs 4,000 crore.

