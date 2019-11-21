International Development News
Development News Edition

Trai asks telcos for list of disconnected numbers to enable clean up of databases by banks, others

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:20 IST
Trai asks telcos for list of disconnected numbers to enable clean up of databases by banks, others
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TRAI)

Trai on Thursday asked telcos to submit, every month, lists of permanently disconnected mobile numbers on the authority's website in a bid to enable companies that use subscriber mobile numbers for identification and authentication to keep their systems updated. The latest move by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is aimed at ensuring that banks, insurance companies, and others would have a ready list (without names) of mobile numbers that are disconnected. This, in turn, will prevent service delivery platforms from using those numbers for any authentication purpose, say through a one-time password.

"And whereas a mobile number, when surrendered or permanently disconnected, after a certain time period gets re-allocated to some other customer, but many service delivery platforms/ systems are not updated by the earlier customer, who may either not be using the service regularly and hence do not find a reason to update his mobile number, or due to lack of awareness of potential danger due to mobile number reuse, thus creating huge potential of an identity/profile take over on re-allocation of a mobile number," Trai said in a statement. There is no platform/system available by which banks and other stakeholders can get information about permanently disconnected numbers and deregister them.

"...therefore, to make available the Mobile Number Revocation List (MNRL) to the stakeholders for transparency and efficiency and to enable the interested parties to clean up their databases thereby not sending one-time password, etc. to someone other than their customer...," Trai added. MNRL, the digitally-signed list of permanently disconnected mobile numbers, would be published on Trai's website every month, allowing various agencies to independently download and easily clean up their

database using their workflows, it said. For instance, it said, a bank could download the list, check each number and if it is one of their customers, they can flag it and let the customer update with a currently-operated number.

"...authority will devise an automated process requiring no manual intervention, wherein a link would be provided, where telecom service providers shall upload the latest MNRL every month and banks and other stakeholders may conveniently download the same," Trai said. It asked respective user agencies to follow stipulated norms issued by the respective regulators and government departments while using the said numbers.

"... to protect the interest of subscribers and to facilitate the publishing of the mobile number revocation list, hereby orders all the telecom service providers to submit their lists of permanently disconnected mobile numbers on monthly basis on the authority's website, starting from November 2019," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Trai

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

RS chairman may ask parties to ensure presence of their MPs in Par panel meets, or will drop them: Sources

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is likely to ask floor leaders of all parties to ensure presence of their respective MPs in the parliamentary standing committee meetings and may also drop them if they failed to attend two consecutive su...

UPDATE 1-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of w...

Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there was clear evidence that Donald Trump used his office for his own personal gain and undermined national security, as lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into the Republican pres...

Mobile phone warnings set to aid climate-vulnerable Somali nomads

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In central Somalias Beledweyne district, families still reeling from food shortages and livestock deaths after another year of poor rains were surprised by a new disaster last mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019