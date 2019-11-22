International Development News
Development News Edition

Jordan won't impose new taxes in new 2020 budget -finance minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 03:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 03:47 IST
Jordan won't impose new taxes in new 2020 budget -finance minister
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jordan will not impose new taxes in its proposed 2010 budget but will seek other means including a crackdown on pervasive tax evasion to help boost revenues crucial to lowering record public debt, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Mohammad Al Ississ told parliament's finance committee that maintaining "fiscal stability" remained a main concern. The budget is expected to be sent to parliament in the coming days. Jordan is struggling under a three-year IMF program begun in 2016 to rein in a public debt that has hit a record 94 percent of GDP as part of long-delayed structural reforms.

The government is seeking ways to increase revenues without resorting to new taxes that could fuel the same anger that triggered the biggest demonstrations in years when steep hikes including sales tax pushed by the IMF came into effect. "We have to reach the necessary revenues to continue fiscal stability," Al Ississ said.

The government has pledged cuts in public expenditure but is mindful of mass protests in neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Iraq, in the past month over eroding living standards and corruption. Parliamentarians said they would reject any proposals to raise water or electricity fees as officials say they plan to adjust the tariff structure. Parliamentarians also want the government to reduce sales tax on essential food items to help low-income Jordanians struggling with rising poverty.

Al Ississ said tackling tax evasion that officials estimate costs the treasury hundreds of millions of dollars annually would help improve government finances. "We will fight tax and customs evasion with all the power of the law," Al Ississ said.

Al Ississ said last week the government had little leeway in the coming budget, which last year stood at $13 billion. Jordan has some of the world's highest government spending relative to its economy. The spectre of bigger spending surfaced when the government last October was forced to reach a pay deal with the teachers union in a bid to end a one-month nationwide strike.

The Cabinet also raised pensions for military retirees in what economists said was caving in to populist demands at the expense of fiscal prudence. These moves combined have ravaged Jordan's finances and alarmed an IMF mission holding consultations in Amman on progress with the reform program, officials and diplomats said.

Jordan was expected to ask the IMF for more time and either extend the existing program or put in place a new program altogether, diplomats said. Officials said they would resist any IMF effort to push Jordan to adopt more austerity measures that risked increasing instability and civil unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Vikings all-time leading scorer Cox dies at 80

Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Fred Cox, the leading scorer in franchise history, died Wednesday night at the age of 80. He had been placed in hospice care at his Monticello, Minn., home, and suffered from kidney failure. The Vikings mourn...

UPDATE 4-Supporters of Bolivia's Morales march with coffins of dead protesters

Supporters of ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales marched into the capital La Paz on Thursday carrying coffins of people killed in clashes with the military and police, drawing attention to the human cost of the crisis gripping the South Ame...

'Can I actually say something?' Unflappable expert takes on lawmakers in Trump hearing

A British-born U.S. national security expert never lost her cool during hours parrying heated questions from the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Thursday, and emerged as the latest star of the congressional impeachment in...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea amid tensions

U.S. Navy warships, on two occasions in the past few days, have sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, the U.S. military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of tension between the worlds two largest economies. The busy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019