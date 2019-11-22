Government e-Marketplace signs MoU with government of NCT Delhi

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has entered into a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to facilitate buyer organisations with market-based procurement. Delhi has consistently been among the top buyers on GeM, according to an official statement released on Friday. "The MoU will further expedite harmonisation of procurement guidelines of the two entities and integration of systems, enabling a seamless procuring experience."

The MoU was signed by GeM's CFO and Joint Secretary Rajeev Kandpal and Neeraj Bharati, Special Secretary of Finance at the government of NCT of Delhi. With this, GeM has now entered into MoUs with 30 states and union territories. Set up by the Department of Commerce, GeM is a public procurement platform that provides tools for direct purchase, bidding and reverse auction for ensuring transparent and efficient procurement.

There are more than 40,000 buyer organisations and over three lakh sellers and service providers registered on the portal. In addition, more than 3,000 product categories comprising about 15 lakh products and services are available on GeM. The transparency, efficiency and inclusiveness provided by the portal have reportedly resulted in an average saving of 15 to 25 per cent for government organisations.

